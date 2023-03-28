UrduPoint.com

29 FIRs Registered Against Imran Khan In Federal Capital: IHC Told

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 04:50 PM

29 FIRs registered against Imran Khan in Federal Capital: IHC told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan after the Islamabad Police submitted details of the cases registered against him.

The police in its report apprised the court of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq that a total of 29 first information reports (FIRs) were registered against Imran Khan in the Federal Capital, including 28 by the police and one by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). One of the FIRs had been terminated and seven were at the investigation phase, while 20 cases were under trial in courts, it said.

The court was informed that the FIR registered the FIA under the Foreign Exchange Act pertained to the prohibited funding.

During the course of proceedings, Imran Khan's counsel Faisal Chaudhry said multiple cases had been registered against his client. "We were asked to join the investigation but no one is ready to even pick the phone calls," he complained.

On this, the chief justice instructed the police officials to be in contact with the petitioner's lawyer.

After the provision of the details of FIRs, the court disposed of the case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Islamabad Police Exchange Federal Investigation Agency FIR Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiatio ..

UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiations

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis as well ..

Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis as well as constitutional crisis, a r ..

14 minutes ago
 SEDD, Sharjah Civil Defence replace 5544 Gas Cylin ..

SEDD, Sharjah Civil Defence replace 5544 Gas Cylinders

22 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Secretary visits PITB; briefed on ICT ..

Punjab Chief Secretary visits PITB; briefed on ICT initiatives rolled out during ..

38 minutes ago
 House of Wisdom’s popular Ramadaniyat outdoor ba ..

House of Wisdom’s popular Ramadaniyat outdoor bazaar is back for UAE families ..

52 minutes ago
 PM comes down hard upon judiciary for not holding ..

PM comes down hard upon judiciary for not holding Imran Khan 'accountable'

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.