29 food outlets fined

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fines on 29 food points and five milk carrying vehicles over violating authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, the food safety teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division, and imposed fine of Rs 400,000 on them for poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate, sub-standard milk storage and not following previous notices.

Meanwhile,five vehicles carrying adulterated milk were fined of Rs 15,000 during an inspection by the food safety teams in the division.

The PFA teams discarded 400 liters of milk, 18-liter sub-standard oil,10-liter cold drinks and 8kg spices and served notices to 213 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

