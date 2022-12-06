29 food outlets fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday imposed fines on 29 food points over violating authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs202,000 over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificates and substandard milk storage besides ignoring previous notices.

The teams served notices to 183 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.