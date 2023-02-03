29 gangs busted in January in Faislabad

CIA police have claimed to bust out 29 dacoit gangs by arresting their 76 active members during January 2023 and recovered stolen cars, rickshaw, motorcycles and other items worth Rs.26 million from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :CIA police have claimed to bust out 29 dacoit gangs by arresting their 76 active members during January 2023 and recovered stolen cars, rickshaw, motorcycles and other items worth Rs.26 million from their possession.

Giving some details, police spokesman said that CIA police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani launched a crackdown against dacoits and robbers and arrested 76 outlaws linked with 29 dacoit gangs during last one month.

The police seized 28 pistols and 32 revolvers in addition to recovering stolen cars, rickshaw, motorcycles, mobile phones, jewelry and other items worth Rs.26,692,000/- from their possession. Further investigation was under progress, he added.