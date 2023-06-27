Open Menu

29 Gangs Of Outlaws Busted, 88 Harden Criminals Nabbed: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 03:50 PM

WAH CATT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Taxila circle police have busted as many 29 different gangs of outlaws and round up 88 harden and most wanted criminals involved in robbery, dacoity, theft and street crimes besides recovery of looted booty worth millions of rupees.

Addressing press conference at Wah Saddar Police station, Superintendent of Police Potohar circle Faisal Saleem has said that Taxila, Wah and Wah Saddar police busted 88 dangerous suspects of 29 gangs were arrested in Taxila circle during this year, 341 cases were traced from the accused and 43 pistols and bullets were recovered. 12 lakh 63 thousand 800 rupees, 37 mobile phones, 89 motorcycles, 04 rickshaws, LEDs, laptops and other valuables were recovered from the accused. He said that 183 cases were filed against drug dealers and 184 accused were arrested, 105 kg of hashish, more than 01 kg of heroin, around 700 liters of alcohol, 950 grams of ice were recovered from the accused.

189 cases were registered and 204 accused were arrested, 165 pistols, 14 rifles, 03 Kalashnikovs, 03 knives and hundreds of bullets were recovered from the possession of the accused. He said that I n this year, 10 stolen vehicles, 115 motorcycles and 02 rickshaws were recovered from Taxila Circle, 112 suspects were arrested by registering 15 cases against the gamblers, 07 lakh 05 thousand 500 rupees, 87 mobile phones were recovered from the accused. 10 motorcycles, 01 vehicles and chickens were seized by police, 150 proclaimed offenders wanted in heinous crimes were arrested during the year so far.

