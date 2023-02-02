UrduPoint.com

29 Habitual Beggars Caught, Shifted To Panahgah In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 09:27 PM

29 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

As many as 29 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and were shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :As many as 29 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and were shifted to Panahgah.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Thursday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 29 beggars including 17 males and 12 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand. They would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.

