29 held with drugs, weapons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession. The police raiding teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders and 12 drug pushers and recovered 3.

04 kg hashish and 79 liters liquor from their possession.

The police also held 11 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 33,840.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 4 people and recovered 4 pistols and a number of bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.