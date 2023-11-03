29 illegal Afghans housed in holding centres: commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that 29 illegal Afghans were staying at holding centers established across the division.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that there were nine Afghans in Sargodha district, eight in Khushab, as many in Mianwali and four in Bhakkar district.

Illegal Afghans would be sent to their homeland after fulfilling legal requirements, the commissioner said. Besides municipal services, medical treatment and food and drinks are also being provided to them at the centers, he added.