Open Menu

29 Illegal Afghans Housed In Holding Centres: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 04:10 PM

29 illegal Afghans housed in holding centres: commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that 29 illegal Afghans were staying at holding centers established across the division.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that there were nine Afghans in Sargodha district, eight in Khushab, as many in Mianwali and four in Bhakkar district.

Illegal Afghans would be sent to their homeland after fulfilling legal requirements, the commissioner said. Besides municipal services, medical treatment and food and drinks are also being provided to them at the centers, he added.

Related Topics

Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Singaporean FM discuss regiona ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Singaporean FM discuss regional developments

29 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores importance of UAE ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores importance of UAE Flag as symbol of national un ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE President issues two Federal Decrees convening ..

UAE President issues two Federal Decrees convening FNC

29 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifices, accomplishments of the na ..

59 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies va ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity

59 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration r ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration reaffirms national unity, loyal ..

59 minutes ago
UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud ..

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud Kruse

1 hour ago
 Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after d ..

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after dissolution of assembly: SC

2 hours ago
 President signs letter for next year election on F ..

President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ab ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court

2 hours ago
 ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and l ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and loyalty at Flag Day ceremony in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan