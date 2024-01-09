29 industrial units face action on paying low wages to workers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) In compliance with the orders of deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, labour department issued Challans to 29 industrial units in the district on paying low wages to their workers.

A brick kiln and some industrial units also faced registration of cases on charge of violating child labour laws, deputy director labour Chaudhry Muhammad Shahbaz said in a briefing to the deputy commissioner who was chairing district vigilance, anti-labour and anti-women trafficking committee meeting here Tuesday.

Meeting was further informed that 30 more industrial workers have been issued social security cards, making them entitled to avail some basic facilities including medical treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that district administration would not let industries including the brick kilns to usurp rights of labourers. He pledged to ensure that labourers get full wages in accordance with the minimum wages set by the government.