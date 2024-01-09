Open Menu

29 Industrial Units Face Action On Paying Low Wages To Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM

29 industrial units face action on paying low wages to workers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) In compliance with the orders of deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, labour department issued Challans to 29 industrial units in the district on paying low wages to their workers.

A brick kiln and some industrial units also faced registration of cases on charge of violating child labour laws, deputy director labour Chaudhry Muhammad Shahbaz said in a briefing to the deputy commissioner who was chairing district vigilance, anti-labour and anti-women trafficking committee meeting here Tuesday.

Meeting was further informed that 30 more industrial workers have been issued social security cards, making them entitled to avail some basic facilities including medical treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that district administration would not let industries including the brick kilns to usurp rights of labourers. He pledged to ensure that labourers get full wages in accordance with the minimum wages set by the government.

Related Topics

Government Labour

Recent Stories

Franchises hope high for broadcasting rights for ..

Franchises hope high for broadcasting rights for PSL 9

26 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi formally charged in Toshak ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi formally charged in Toshakhana case

1 hour ago
 No relief in load shedding as electricity shortfal ..

No relief in load shedding as electricity shortfall surpasses 4,000-megawatt mar ..

2 hours ago
 Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investiga ..

Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investigation into Sharif Trust Case

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summ ..

Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summit commencing in Islamabad tom ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

16 hours ago
 Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital r ..

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

16 hours ago
 Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris ..

Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like ..

16 hours ago
 Jan welcomes SC decision

Jan welcomes SC decision

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan