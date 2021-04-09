UrduPoint.com
29 Islamabad Police Officials Face Disciplinary Action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmad Kausar has issued directions for disciplinary action against 29 police officials due to their poor performance and negligence in duties, the source said on Friday.

He held an orderly room of police officials in his office and reviewed their appeals.

He directed to forfeit services of seven policemen, demote three officials over conducting poor inquires and issues show cause notices to 13 others over improve performance.

He suspended four officers and marked inquiry to SSP (Operations) while final show cause notices were issued to two officers with warning to improve performance.

DIG (Operations) forfeited one-year approved service of seven officers while three officers were demoted as punishment as they conducted poor inquires in various cases.

Two suspended police officers were reinstated but service of one was forfeited for one year and of other for two years.

DIG (Operations) said that the process of accountability will continue in the department.

He said those showing good performance will be rewarded while poor performers would have to face disciplinary action.

He directed all officers of Operations division to carry out their work with honesty and dedication. No negligence and laxity will be tolerated, he said and directed zero tolerance policy against corruption.

"We are public servants and it is our prime responsibility to protect lives and property of citizens," he said adding that those unable to perform this responsibility has no right to stay in the force.

