29 kg drugs recovered, lady smuggler held in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The police arrested a lady smuggler and recovered huge quantity of drugs from her possession here on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

Chontra police, on a tip off, stopped a suspected vehicle coming from Lahore to Rawalpindi.

During the search, the police recovered 29 kg Charas and 1 kg Opium from the possession of lady smuggler identified as Ayesha Bibi hails from Peshawar.

However, the other two accomplices of her managed to escape from the scene. A case has been registered against the lady smuggler while further investigation was in progress.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana appreciated the performance of police.

He said that drugs business must be discouraged. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in these illegal practices.