2.9 Kg Hash Seized, Nine Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:46 PM

2.9 kg hash seized, nine arrested in Sargodha

Police arrested nine (9) accused and recovered narcotics, weapons and stolen motorbikes from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Police arrested nine (9) accused and recovered narcotics, weapons and stolen motorbikes from their possession.

Range Police said on Tuesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals,the teams of different police station conducted raids at various areas of their jurisdiction and arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 2.

9 kilograms hashish, 60 bottles of liquor, four pistols 30 bore,two guns 12 bore and a Rifle 444 bore from them.

The team arrested a five-member dacoity gang and recovered five stolen motorbikes and cash amounting to Rs 427,500 from them.They were- Khalid Masih s/o Talib Masih, Khadim Hussain, Muddat Khan, Muhammad Saeed, Rehmat Ullah Khan and others.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

