29 kite dealers arrested during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 29 kite dealers and recovered kites and chemical strings from their possession during a special crackdown launched across the district here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crackdown against the persons involved in kite selling and flying.

The police arrested 29 kite dealers and recovered 2086 kites and chemical string from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested dealers with the concerned police stations, however, the city police officer has directed police to continue a crackdown against the violators adding that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk, police sources added.