UrduPoint.com

2.9 Lakh Citizens Register Through E-auction App To Secure Vehicle Numbers

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 08:27 PM

2.9 lakh citizens register through E-auction App to secure vehicle numbers

The e-Auction App and Web Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has so far registered more than 2.9 lakh aspirants since August 2020 to obtain attractive vehicle numbers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The e-Auction App and Web Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has so far registered more than 2.9 lakh aspirants since August 2020 to obtain attractive vehicle numbers.

This emerged during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Thursday at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

It was informed during the meeting that applications of more than 197,000 people had been approved while about 134,000 vehicle numbers had also been sold through the system to date.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the system had also been linked to e-Pay Punjab for the payment of fees and the department had so far collected more than Rs. 790 million in revenue.

The chair further stated that the e-Auction App and Web Portal had enabled people to secure attractive car numbers online from the comfort of their homes.

The system encompasses auctions of cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicle number plates and details of the winning bidders can also be viewed on the system. The facility of tax calculator and vehicle verification had also been provided as part of the online system.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Vehicle Car Progress August 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Bolsonaro Awaited by Dozens of Supporters at Brazi ..

Bolsonaro Awaited by Dozens of Supporters at Brazilian Airport

7 minutes ago
 2.1b people lack access to safe drinking water glo ..

2.1b people lack access to safe drinking water globally: Chairman PCRWR

8 minutes ago
 Covid vax boosts immunity even in blood cancer pat ..

Covid vax boosts immunity even in blood cancer patients: Study

8 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) says GB Police can' ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) says GB Police can't provide VIP security outside ..

8 minutes ago
 Step afoot to provide facilities to people during ..

Step afoot to provide facilities to people during Ramazan: Baloch

8 minutes ago
 US Denies Privileges to Individual, Companies in I ..

US Denies Privileges to Individual, Companies in Iran Export Case - Commerce Dep ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.