2.9 lakh citizens register through E-auction App to secure vehicle numbers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The e-Auction App and Web Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has so far registered more than 2.9 lakh aspirants since August 2020 to obtain attractive vehicle numbers.

This emerged during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Thursday at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

It was informed during the meeting that applications of more than 197,000 people had been approved while about 134,000 vehicle numbers had also been sold through the system to date.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the system had also been linked to e-Pay Punjab for the payment of fees and the department had so far collected more than Rs. 790 million in revenue.

The chair further stated that the e-Auction App and Web Portal had enabled people to secure attractive car numbers online from the comfort of their homes.

The system encompasses auctions of cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicle number plates and details of the winning bidders can also be viewed on the system. The facility of tax calculator and vehicle verification had also been provided as part of the online system.