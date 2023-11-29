Open Menu

29 Marriage Halls Sealed In 25 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The district government took action against 135 marriage halls and sealed 29 over violation of one-dish and marriage act during the last 25 days.

A spokesman for the administration said on Wednesday that the administration officers inspected 1,530 marriage halls and marquees and found violation of one-dish and marriage act in 135 halls.

The officers imposed a total fine of Rs 10.4 million on the owners of the halls besides sealing 29 and arresting 17 accused over violation of the law, he added.

