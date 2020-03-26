UrduPoint.com
29 More Arrested For Violating Lockdown In Mirpur

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

29 more arrested for violating lockdown in Mirpur

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 26 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) police rounded up 29 more violators on the third day during the lockdown in various parts of Mirpur district raising the number of arrested persons to a total of 205 besides, impounding 46 motorcycles and a car used by the violators.

Mirpur Senior Superintendent of Police Raja Irfan Saleem told APP here on Thursday that fresh arrests were made in a total of 15 cases registered in different police stations on a single day against the accused for violating the complete lockdown imposed since Tuesday to contain spread of coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

Police had earlier apprehended 80 people, including 30 visiting Kashmir-born British nationals for defying the prohibitory orders imposed to ensure the strict implementation of the 3-week complete lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in AJK.

The SSP said that 33 cases had already been registered in police stations of Mirpur city, Thothal, Afzalpur and Dadayal against all of the 96 persons arrested on Wednesday under section 188 Cr. PC for violating the lockdown for roaming in the streets unnecessarily.

Saleem said that those who were arrested earlier included seven persons in Mirpur city, 35 in adjoining Jatlaan area, 3 nabbed for taking law in hand in New City and five were rounded up by the police station of Afzalpur for violating the ban on general movement during the lockdown.

Cases had been registered against the accused and further investigations were in progress, he said.

Replying to a question Raja Irfan Saleem said that the overall situation was in control as majority of the people strictly obeyed the prohibitory orders imposed in the wake of the lock-down across the district.

The SSP warned that the law enforcement authorities would be compelled to take action against the violators of the lockdown.

The District police chief advised to avoid unnecessary travel in their vehicles as there was totally ban on inter-city, inter-district and inter provincial transport to and from AJK, avoid large gatherings and do not spit in public places.

Those who would violate the lockdown could face legal action under the prevailing Epidemic Diseases Act , he warned.

Meanwhile, the AJK government has appealed to people across the liberated territory to stay at their homes and take the lockdown with utmost sincerity as carelessness of few could throw all others into the jeopardy.

The Government has also urged the general public to maintain social distancing as it was the key to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

People must adopt basic precautions for personal hygiene; frequent hand washing with soap and covering mouth and face while coughing and sneezing.

The authorities have called upon the general public to strictly follow the advisories issued by the Government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the Government through the daily print and electronic media.

