29 More Patients Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:26 PM

As many as 29 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus cases to 9213 in the district on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 29 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus cases to 9213 in the district on Monday.

According to health authorities, 9213 people were tested positive against around 104522 tests so far conducted in the district, of them 8134 were fully recovered while 201 had lost their lives since outbreak of the pandemic.

Out of 899 active COVID-19 patients, 43 are admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jamshoro, while 856 are isolated at their homes, officials said and added that an 8 percent positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases was recorded in Hyderabad district.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the virus for spreading further as prevention was the only way to contain it.

1 minute ago

