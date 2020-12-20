UrduPoint.com
29 More Positive Covid-19 Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 12:56 AM

29 more positive Covid-19 cases surfaced in Balochistan

About 29 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17909 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :About 29 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17909 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 433028 people were screened for the coronavirus till December 19 out of which 29 more were reported positive.

As many as 17309 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 179 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

