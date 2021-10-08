UrduPoint.com

29 More Test Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 11:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 29 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,088 in the province on Friday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,163,147 people were screened for the virus till October 8 out of which 29 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 31,568 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 349 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

