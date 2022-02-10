29 more test positive of COVID-19 in Balochistan

Around 29 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34986 in Balochistan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 29 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34986 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1382732 people were screened for the virus, out of which 29 more were reported positive.

As many as 34 241 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 370 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.