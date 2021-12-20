UrduPoint.com

29 More Tested Covid Positive In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:30 PM

29 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

Around 29 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33587 in the province on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Around 29 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33587 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1322946 people were screened for the virus till December 20 out of which 29 more were reported positive.

As many as 33154 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan December Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches self-guided audio tours explori ..

Abu Dhabi launches self-guided audio tours exploring emirate’s hidden gems

32 minutes ago
 Russia expels two German diplomats in tit-for-tat ..

Russia expels two German diplomats in tit-for-tat move

2 minutes ago
 Kisaan Ittehad delegation calls on Punjab Chief Se ..

Kisaan Ittehad delegation calls on Punjab Chief Secretary

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly passes three bills

Punjab Assembly passes three bills

2 minutes ago
 WHO to Be Ready to Inspect Sputnik V Production Si ..

WHO to Be Ready to Inspect Sputnik V Production Site in February - WHO Expert

2 minutes ago
 Portrait of Dante Considered Lost to Be Exhibited ..

Portrait of Dante Considered Lost to Be Exhibited in Moscow - Art Center

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.