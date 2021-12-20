29 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

Around 29 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33587 in the province on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Around 29 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33587 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1322946 people were screened for the virus till December 20 out of which 29 more were reported positive.

As many as 33154 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.