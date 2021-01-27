29 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 29 people have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 991 in the Hyderabad district on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 29 people have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 991 in the Hyderabad district on Tuesday. Out of 991 active cases, 22 are admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jamshoro, two are admitted in hospitals of Karachi while remaining 967 are isolated at their homes, the daily situation report said adding the positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases is recorded 11 percent in the district.

The report said 229 COVID-19 patients has lost their lives that constituted two percent of the total positive cases.

The deputy commissioner also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures to curb the contagion as prevention was the only solution to fight the deadly virus.