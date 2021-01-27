UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

29 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:19 AM

29 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

As many as 29 people have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 991 in the Hyderabad district on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 29 people have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 991 in the Hyderabad district on Tuesday. Out of 991 active cases, 22 are admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jamshoro, two are admitted in hospitals of Karachi while remaining 967 are isolated at their homes, the daily situation report said adding the positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases is recorded 11 percent in the district.

The report said 229 COVID-19 patients has lost their lives that constituted two percent of the total positive cases.

The deputy commissioner also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures to curb the contagion as prevention was the only solution to fight the deadly virus.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Jamshoro Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Fo ..

1 hour ago

Police foil bid to smuggle Indian gutka

1 minute ago

Pakistan, Kuwait must work to diversify bilateral ..

1 minute ago

US Senate Confirms Blinken to Be Next Secretary of ..

14 minutes ago

US Spacecraft With Asteroid Sample to Begin 2-Year ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.