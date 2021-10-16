29 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

As many as 29 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 28049 in Hyderabad district on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 29 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 28049 in Hyderabad district on Saturday.

Out of 28049 COVID-19 cases, 26375 have so far been recovered while 604 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion virus, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 1070, of them 1048 are isolated at homes while 22 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 640 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 29 cases were reported as positive with 5 percent positivity rate.

As per the official figures, inoculation process was in progress in vaccination centres where 646041 people had received their first jab while 336058 were fully vaccinated in the district on Friday.