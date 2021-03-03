PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 29 Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) who were present in the KP Assembly's hall, which was declared as polling station for Senate election, were allowed to cast their votes after expiry of 5 p.m, the deadline.

ECP KP spokesman told media that as per elections laws, only those MPAs could cast votes after expiry of the deadline who reached to Assembly's hall in time but could not cast votes due to rush in late hour.

Provincial Minister for education, Shahram Tarkai, Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota, Khushdil Khan, Nighat Orakzai, Ikhtiar Wali, Sher Azam, Shagufta Malik, Sardar Hussain Babak, Jamshed Khan and Bahadar Khan were among the 29 MPAs. The Spokesman said 123 ballot papers were issued till expiry of the set deadline.