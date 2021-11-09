29 new dengue cases inwards at allied hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 29 more dengue cases reported in the three public hospitals of Rawalpindi city during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 3042.

This was stated by District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, on Tuesday.

He said that among the new cases, the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) had registered 17, District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)seven, while five were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH)in 24 hours.

"This year, around 3042 dengue cases were brought to the allied hospitals of the city, who were provided with the required treatment and 2982 discharged after recovery, including 1783 from HFH,470 DHQ and 789 from BBH," he added.

Dr Sajjad informed that 41 patients were under treatment in HFH, out of which 28 were positive, seven positive out of ten in BBH and 25 confirmed cases out of the total 36 admitted in DHQ hospital.

The health officer informed around five patients were in a critical position at HFH.

Dr Sajjad said dengue fever cases had dropped drastically with the change of weather conditions during the last five days, adding maximum arrangements for treating dengue fever patients had been made at allied hospitals; besides, all possible preventive measures were in place to meet any eventuality.