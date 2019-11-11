UrduPoint.com
Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 29% of Pakistanis believe it would only take a few months or even less time for greenhouse gases in the air to fall back to the level they were before modern factories, transportation and power plants existed.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How long would it take for the greenhouse gases in the air to fall back to what they were before modern factories, transportation and power plants existed?” In response, 12% said hours to days, 17% said weeks to months, 28% said years, 14% said decades, 5% said centuries, and 9% said they very strongly disagree.

