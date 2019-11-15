According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 29% of Pakistanis opine that President Arif Alvi’s performance has been good or very good over the past one year

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 29% of Pakistanis opine that President Arif Alvi’s performance has been good or very good over the past one year.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “What is your opinion on President Arif Alvi’s performance in the past year?” In response to this question, while a quarter Pakistanis said they did not know/did not wish to respond, 6% said it was very good, 23% said it was good, 23% said it was satisfactory, 14% said it was bad and 7% said it was very bad.