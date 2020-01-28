29 outlaws arrested during search operation in Faisalabad

The police, during search operation in various areas of the city, have arrested 29 outlaws and recovered illegal weapons from them during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The police, during search operation in various areas of the city, have arrested 29 outlaws and recovered illegal weapons from them during last 24 hours.

A police spokesman Tuesday said that Sahianwala police conducted search operation in its jurisdiction and nabbed 13 persons along with illegal weapons including two kalashnikov, two rifles, two guns, four pump action repeaters and pistols.

Similarly, Sadar police nabbed 9 persons and recovered 2 rifles (222-bore), four guns (12-bore), four pistols and dozens of bullets/cartridges from their possession.

Meanwhile, Thikriwala police also nabbed seven persons and recovered 2 Kalashnikovs,two rifles and two guns from their possession.

These accused were locked behind the bars and further investigation was underway.