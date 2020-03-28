As many as 29 pilgrims in Multan's quarantine are tested positive on Saturday taking the total number to 75

Multan quarantine is one of the biggest quarantines in the country. In a report of 252 persons received here, 29 were tested positive, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab Khan.

The tests of 223 person remained negative.

Similarly, tests of another 30 persons were repeated and all were negative, he informed.

Overall, In Multan's quarantine, tests of 1193 persons were conducted so far, of which 75 cases were corona positive, he concluded.