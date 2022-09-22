UrduPoint.com

29 Police Officers Awarded For Arresting Killers Of Lawyer Waqar Altaf

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 12:00 AM

29 police officers awarded for arresting killers of lawyer Waqar Altaf

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Sep, 2022 ):All 29 police officers and constables including the Chief Investigating Officer – SSP Raja Irfan Saleem were awarded on Wednesday with cash prizes coupled with certificates of performance for arresting the alleged killers of Lawyer Waqar Altaf within four days.

The accused, reportedly the target killers, being directed by the masterminds, one the deceased brother Israr Altaf and Sikander, had maneuvered and materialized the nefarious plan, gunned down the lawyer over a property dispute in his ancestral home in village Bun Saien in Dadayal of Mirpur on the broad day light of September 10, as per the investigations.

The simple award distribution ceremony was hosted in Deputy Inspector General of Police Mirpur Division office here – where the DIG Police Dr. Khalid Mahmood Chauhan awarded certificates, besides also giving the cash prizes to the officers.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, DIG Police Chouhan lauded the extra ordinary performance of the chief investigating officer and other members of the police team comprising seasoned officers including Additional SP Mirpur Raja Azhar Iqbal, DSP Dadayal Choudhry Ansar Mahmood, Sub Inspector SHO Thothal Raja Zohaib Tahir, SHO Dadayal SI Adnan Sabir, Sub Inspector Amaar Dar, DFC Dadayal Shameem Khan and other subordinate COPs for their grand success in unearthing and netting the accused of this gruesome murder.

The DIG Dr. Chouhan on this occasion crowned all 29 officers and constables of the special investigating police team including its head SSP Raja Irfan Saleem, Additional SP Mirpur Raja Azhar Iqbal, DSP Dadayal Choudhry Ansar Mahmood, Sub Inspector SHO Thothal Raja Zohaib Tahir, SHO Dadayal SI Adnan Sabir, Sub Inspector Amaar Dar, DFC Dadayal Shameem Khan besides the constables including Mohsin Jaffery, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Ehsan, Sajid Mahmood, Abdul Rehman, Munashir Muneer, Subair Abbas, Zulfiqar Ali, Tahir Abbas, Suhail Hafeez, HC Wahid Hussain, Sajid Shabeer, Subtain Hussain Shah, Muhammad Yasir, Muhammad Haroon, Aurangzeb, Ahsin Shoukar, Muyassar Sarwar, Imran Khalid Sideeque, Nadeem Yaseen and Kafeel Ahmed.

