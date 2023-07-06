29 postmen provided motorcycles

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 29 postmen were provided with motorcycles for speedy delivery of parcels, urgent mails, money orders and other services, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :At least 29 postmen were provided with motorcycles for speedy delivery of parcels, urgent mails, money orders and other services, here on Thursday.

Divisional Superintendent Postal Services Madam Quratul Ain provided keys of motorcycles and their files to postmen at her office.

Addressing on the occasion, she said that special measures were being taken to run the department on most modern lines on the special directions of ministry of communication.

She said that the post office was the oldest department and an identification for the country hence all employees should work hard to improve the image of the department among people.

She said that postmen were the backbone of the department and they were being facilitated.