UrduPoint.com

29 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 08:16 PM

29 power pilferers nabbed in a day

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 29 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 29 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 28,323 electricity units.

A sum of Rs 516,000 fine was imposed while FIR was registered against one of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari FIR MEPCO

Recent Stories

Putin Appoints New Russian Ambassador to Central A ..

Putin Appoints New Russian Ambassador to Central African Republic

26 seconds ago
 China sets 6G speed world record, 10 to 20 times f ..

China sets 6G speed world record, 10 to 20 times faster than 5G

27 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan restores Ishaq Dar ..

Election Commission of Pakistan restores Ishaq Dar's Senate membership

29 seconds ago
 Moderna Expects to Have COVID-19 Booster Targeting ..

Moderna Expects to Have COVID-19 Booster Targeting Omicron by Fall 2022

31 seconds ago
 EU Has Sanctions Package Ready to Counter Threat t ..

EU Has Sanctions Package Ready to Counter Threat to BiH Sovereignty - Commission

32 seconds ago
 Distillery unearthed, four criminals held

Distillery unearthed, four criminals held

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.