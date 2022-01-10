29 power pilferers nabbed in a day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 29 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 28,323 electricity units.

A sum of Rs 516,000 fine was imposed while FIR was registered against one of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.