29 proclaimed offenders arrested

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The district police arrested 29 proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours here on Thursday.

Police said the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas and arrested 29 proclaimed offenders including14 A-category who were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder etc.

Further investigation was underway.