29 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 02:47 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The district police arrested 29 proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last 24 hours here on Thursday.

Police said the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas and arrested 29 proclaimed offenders including14 A-category who were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder etc.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

