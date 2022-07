29 proclaimed offenders arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Sargodha police arrested 29 proclaimed offenders and court absconders from different areas during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Friday the team conducted raids in various areas and arrested 29 POs--Ashraf, Nadeem,Younas, Usama,Numan,Adnan,Azeem,Khurram,Irfan,Afzal,Markash,Zafer,Ghulam,Fareed,Mehmood,Waqas,Ansaar, Adrees,Nisaar, Akram,Faisel, Naveed, Razaaq, Asgher,Saleem, Jabaar,Qadeer,Sidique and Bashir.

The accused were wanted by police in number of murder and dacoity cases,police added.