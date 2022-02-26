UrduPoint.com

29 Professional Beggars Arrested During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2022 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars on Saturday, arrested 29 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps.

On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, the respective teams took action against professional beggars and detained them in the jurisdictions of different police stations of the city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson. On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said that special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars. "The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is also requested not to serve alms to them as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic," he said.

>