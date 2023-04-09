Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

29 Professional Beggars Booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2023 | 06:30 PM

29 professional beggars booked

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :In its crackdowns on professional beggars, Rawalpindi Police have booked 29 beggars to discourage the menace of begging.

On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of the city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On this occasion, SSP Operations said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

On the other hand, scores of professional beggars have thronged the garrison city from the surrounding areas to collect alms during the holy month of Ramazan – a time when Muslims give away the most in charity.

Families of beggars comprising males, females, young children, and the elderly make queues outside places of worship and shopping centres to collect alms.

Related Topics

Police Young Rawalpindi Muslim From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

2 hours ago
 UAB successfully completes issuance of additional ..

UAB successfully completes issuance of additional Tier 1 capital instruments

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads n ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads national efforts with â€˜Green ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

3 hours ago
 Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at U ..

Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at US$66.92 bn

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.