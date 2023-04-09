29 professional beggars booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :In its crackdowns on professional beggars, Rawalpindi Police have booked 29 beggars to discourage the menace of begging.

On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of the city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On this occasion, SSP Operations said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

On the other hand, scores of professional beggars have thronged the garrison city from the surrounding areas to collect alms during the holy month of Ramazan – a time when Muslims give away the most in charity.

Families of beggars comprising males, females, young children, and the elderly make queues outside places of worship and shopping centres to collect alms.