29 profiteers penalised

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates in the district penalised 29 retailers for overcharging from consumers here on Monday.

A spokesperson for the district government said that price monitoring teams held 1,087 inspections in various bazaars as well as markets and checked the prices of edible items being charged from the consumers.

They held 29 shopkeepers accountable for violating the government rates and imposed a fine of Rs61,000 on them.

The teams nabbed two shopkeepers and two others were booked on same charges.