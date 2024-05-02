29 Receive Certificates Of “persons With Disabilities”
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Medical Superintendent of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Kotli Sattian Dr Muhammad Suleman Khan on Thursday said that as many as 29 people had been declared “persons with disabilities” after a detailed analysis of 35 people
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Medical Superintendent of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Kotli Sattian Dr Muhammad Suleman Khan on Thursday said that as many as 29 people had been declared “persons with disabilities” after a detailed analysis of 35 people.
Chairing a meeting to review the examination of “persons with different abilities” at THQ Hospital Kotli Sattian, he informed that a team of Medical Specialist, Orthopedic Surgeons, and Child Specialists, along with Social Welfare Officers conducted a detailed examination of 35 people, of which 29 people were declared “persons with disabilities”, while five cases were referred for further examination.
He added that one of the cases was overruled.
Dr Suleman said that the assessment board meeting was held regularly in Tehsil Murree and Kotli Sattian monthly to examine the physical fitness of the applicants for awarding certificates of “persons with disabilities”.
Recent Stories
Islam guarantees rights of minorities: Abdul Khabeer Azad
Trained manpower imperative for food security: Dr Sarwar
CM Bugti directs to start work of South Balochistan’s pending development pack ..
PHP checked 1.80m people on highways through e-Police Post app
IGP attends funeral prayers for martyred constable
Sindh cabinet approves introduction of Premium Number Plates for vehicles
Wasa MD orders completing projects must on time
KP cabinet members, parliamentarians briefed about security issues, challenges
IGP visits Nishtar Hospital Multan, inquires after injured officials
NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”
John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's new first minister
Arms' race likely to disturb balance of power in South Asia: COAS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islam guarantees rights of minorities: Abdul Khabeer Azad14 seconds ago
-
CM Bugti directs to start work of South Balochistan’s pending development package7 seconds ago
-
PHP checked 1.80m people on highways through e-Police Post app10 seconds ago
-
IGP attends funeral prayers for martyred constable12 seconds ago
-
Sindh cabinet approves introduction of Premium Number Plates for vehicles23 minutes ago
-
Wasa MD orders completing projects must on time21 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet members, parliamentarians briefed about security issues, challenges21 minutes ago
-
IGP visits Nishtar Hospital Multan, inquires after injured officials21 minutes ago
-
NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”28 minutes ago
-
Arms' race likely to disturb balance of power in South Asia: COAS28 minutes ago
-
ACP hosts "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the Ancients"28 minutes ago
-
DG Passport visits regional passport office38 minutes ago