29 Receive Certificates Of “persons With Disabilities”

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Medical Superintendent of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Kotli Sattian Dr Muhammad Suleman Khan on Thursday said that as many as 29 people had been declared “persons with disabilities” after a detailed analysis of 35 people

Chairing a meeting to review the examination of “persons with different abilities” at THQ Hospital Kotli Sattian, he informed that a team of Medical Specialist, Orthopedic Surgeons, and Child Specialists, along with Social Welfare Officers conducted a detailed examination of 35 people, of which 29 people were declared “persons with disabilities”, while five cases were referred for further examination.

He added that one of the cases was overruled.

Dr Suleman said that the assessment board meeting was held regularly in Tehsil Murree and Kotli Sattian monthly to examine the physical fitness of the applicants for awarding certificates of “persons with disabilities”.

