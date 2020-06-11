29 schools of Bahawalpur upgraded to high school level

As many as 29 schools of Bahawalpur district have been upgraded to High School by Punjab Education Department

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 29 schools of Bahawalpur district have been upgraded to High school by Punjab education Department.

According to Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Zahoor Chauhan, the concerned officers have been directed to make necessary arrangements so that classes of 9th and 10th grades can start at these schools as soon as schools reopen.

He said that up-gradation of these schools will help in providing better educational opportunities to the children of these areas.

He expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for upgrading 1257 schools of the province.