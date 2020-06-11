UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

29 Schools Of Bahawalpur Upgraded To High School Level

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

29 schools of Bahawalpur upgraded to high school level

As many as 29 schools of Bahawalpur district have been upgraded to High School by Punjab Education Department

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 29 schools of Bahawalpur district have been upgraded to High school by Punjab education Department.

According to Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Zahoor Chauhan, the concerned officers have been directed to make necessary arrangements so that classes of 9th and 10th grades can start at these schools as soon as schools reopen.

He said that up-gradation of these schools will help in providing better educational opportunities to the children of these areas.

He expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for upgrading 1257 schools of the province.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Education Punjab Bahawalpur Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

40 minutes ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

41 minutes ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Pl ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

3 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.