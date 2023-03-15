UrduPoint.com

29 Shopkeepers Fined, 2 Shops Sealed

Published March 15, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 121,000 fine on 29 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in addition to sealing two shops over violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Wednesday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, fine was imposed on them and warning was issued to other to shun profiteering.

Meanwhile, magistrates also sealed two shops over violation of the Price Control Act, he added.

