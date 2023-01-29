UrduPoint.com

29 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering, 4 Arrested Over Sheer Violation

Published January 29, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.100,500/- on 29 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to arresting 4 others on sheer violation of Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Sunday that the magistrates after receiving complaints against overcharging and overcharging on Qeemat App checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 29 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.100,500/- was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested 4 shopkeepers and sealed their shops on sheer violation of price control act while further action against them was under progress, he added.

