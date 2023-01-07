UrduPoint.com

29 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2023 | 09:34 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.109,000 on 29 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to arresting 2 others over sheer violation of price control act in different parts of city during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Saturday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 29 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.109,000 was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested two other shopkeepers and sealed their shops on sheer violation of price control act while further action against them was under progress, he added.

