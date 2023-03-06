UrduPoint.com

29 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 10:00 PM

29 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.106,000 on 29 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to sealing one shop on sheer violation of price control act in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.106,000 on 29 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to sealing one shop on sheer violation of price control act in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 29 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering. �Therefore, a total fine of Rs.106,000 was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also sealed one shop on sheer violation of price control act while further action against shopkeeper was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Progress Price Market

Recent Stories

NEPRA allows Rs 3.39 per unit additional surcharge ..

NEPRA allows Rs 3.39 per unit additional surcharge on electricity bills

4 minutes ago
 More than 850,000 Syrian, Turkish children displac ..

More than 850,000 Syrian, Turkish children displaced by deadly quakes

4 minutes ago
 Election to be held after completion of Census: Mi ..

Election to be held after completion of Census: Minister for Interior Rana Sanau ..

4 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan sustain injuries on  set of ‘P ..

Amitabh Bachchan sustain injuries on  set of ‘Project K’

19 minutes ago
 Belarus embassy to hold 'Int'l trade & industry fa ..

Belarus embassy to hold 'Int'l trade & industry fair' on March 10

20 minutes ago
 Imran in trouble as court rejects his plea against ..

Imran in trouble as court rejects his plea against warrants

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.