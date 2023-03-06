29 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.106,000 on 29 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to sealing one shop on sheer violation of price control act in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.106,000 on 29 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to sealing one shop on sheer violation of price control act in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 29 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering. �Therefore, a total fine of Rs.106,000 was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also sealed one shop on sheer violation of price control act while further action against shopkeeper was under progress, he added.