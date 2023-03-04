UrduPoint.com

29 Shopkeepers Fined, Two Shops Sealed

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 95,000 on 29 shopkeepers over profiteering and sealed two shops on Saturday.

A spokesman for the district administration said the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars, and found 29 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

To which, a total fine of Rs 95,000 was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning notices.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also sealed two shops on the violation of the price Control Act.

