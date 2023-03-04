29 Shopkeepers Fined, Two Shops Sealed
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 95,000 on 29 shopkeepers over profiteering and sealed two shops on Saturday.
A spokesman for the district administration said the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars, and found 29 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.
To which, a total fine of Rs 95,000 was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning notices.
Meanwhile, the magistrates also sealed two shops on the violation of the price Control Act.