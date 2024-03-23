29 shopkeepers held over profiteering, hoarding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Price control magistrates imposed Rs 3,79,000 fine and got registered 16 cases against shopkeepers over illegal profiteering and hoarding.

Strict action was being taken against the illegal profiteers, hoarders, adulterators across the district.

The price magistrates checked 5401 shops during last 24 hours under the directions of Deputy Commissioner and 29 people were arrested.

