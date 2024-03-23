29 Shopkeepers Held Over Profiteering, Hoarding
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Price control magistrates imposed Rs 3,79,000 fine and got registered 16 cases against shopkeepers over illegal profiteering and hoarding.
Strict action was being taken against the illegal profiteers, hoarders, adulterators across the district.
The price magistrates checked 5401 shops during last 24 hours under the directions of Deputy Commissioner and 29 people were arrested.
APP/kmr-sak
1300 hrs
Recent Stories
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug peddler held, 3kg hashish recovered5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan day ceremony held at DC office5 minutes ago
-
Posters resurface in IIOJK with greeting messages on Pakistan Day5 minutes ago
-
President confers Nishan-i-Pakistan award on Saudi Defence Minister45 minutes ago
-
Two drug dealers held, drugs recovered46 minutes ago
-
Three killed, three others injured in road mishap56 minutes ago
-
NADRA starts CNIC delivery to PWDs at doorsteps1 hour ago
-
Tarar urges devotion to build an ideal, strong, prosperous Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrations reverberate with patriotic fervor2 hours ago
-
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day2 hours ago
-
Qadir Pur Ran's college organizes tree plantation drive2 hours ago
-
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President2 hours ago