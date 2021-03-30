UrduPoint.com
29 Shopping Malls, 15 Restaurants Sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 29 shopping malls, 15 restaurants and a marriage hall were sealed over violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and lockdown in the district on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the teams constituted by the district administration headed by assistant commissioners and other senior officers checked implementation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and imposed fine of Rs 154,000 on violators.

The district administration has overall sealed 736 sites including 487 shopping malls, plazas, 157 restaurants, 36 marriage halls and 56 private schools and imposed fine of Rs 800,000 on violators during the last two weeks, the sources added.

