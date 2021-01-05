UrduPoint.com
29 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 29 shops, restaurants and imposed Rs 40,000 fine on them for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faizan Ahmed sealed 11 shops, a restaurant, and a marriage hall in his jurisdiction and imposed fine of Rs 15,000.

AC Cantt Zahi Sha�kir sealed 12 shops, four restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

He said teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown andwarned transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

More Stories From Pakistan

