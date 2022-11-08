UrduPoint.com

29 Stolen Mobiles Phones Recovered Through E-Gadget

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 10:20 AM

29 stolen mobiles phones recovered through E-Gadget

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Information Technology Branch of Bahawalpur District Police has recovered 29 stolen/snatched mobile phone sets using the E-Gadget Mobile Phone Application.

This was said by the Bahawalpur police spokesman here. He said that the Information Technology Branch of the Punjab Police has introduced the E-Gadget Mobile Phone Application.

He added that such a mobile phone application could help in confirming the status of a mobile phone set whether it was registered with the police as a stolen or snatched mobile phone set.

The spokesman said that the Information Technology Branch of the Bahawalpur District Police traced and recovered 29 stolen/snatched mobile phone sets during the first week of November 2022.

He said that shopkeepers dealing with the business of sale and purchase of mobile phone sets and common people could easily download the "E-Gadget" mobile phone application.

Related Topics

Police Technology Business Punjab Mobile Sale Bahawalpur November

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2022

59 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

1 hour ago
 UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National F ..

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National Flagship

10 hours ago
 Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cu ..

Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad

10 hours ago
 Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standof ..

Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standoff

10 hours ago
 Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situat ..

Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation 'tense'

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.