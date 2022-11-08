29 stolen mobiles phones recovered through E-Gadget

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Information Technology Branch of Bahawalpur District Police has recovered 29 stolen/snatched mobile phone sets using the E-Gadget Mobile Phone Application.

This was said by the Bahawalpur police spokesman here. He said that the Information Technology Branch of the Punjab Police has introduced the E-Gadget Mobile Phone Application.

He added that such a mobile phone application could help in confirming the status of a mobile phone set whether it was registered with the police as a stolen or snatched mobile phone set.

The spokesman said that the Information Technology Branch of the Bahawalpur District Police traced and recovered 29 stolen/snatched mobile phone sets during the first week of November 2022.

He said that shopkeepers dealing with the business of sale and purchase of mobile phone sets and common people could easily download the "E-Gadget" mobile phone application.