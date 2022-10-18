UrduPoint.com

29 Students, Drivers Injured In Two Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 02:50 PM

29 students, drivers injured in two accidents

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Thirty-two people including 29 students and drivers were injured in two separate traffic accidents in Parachinar city on Tuesday.

The injured were rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital while three critical injured were shifted to Peshawar.

The accident occurred at Shalozan on main highway when a vehicle while avoiding collision with another vehicle crashed into an electric pole while the second incident happened on Tal-Parachinar Highway when an over-speeding motorcar carrying school children went out of the driver's control and fell into a deep ravine.

The injured driver and students were rushed to DHQ hospital.

Talking to media persons, Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) DHQ Hospital Parachinar, Qaiser Abbas confirmed the shifting of 32 injured to the hospital, out of which three critically injured had been shifted to Peshawar.

He said that the treatment of the remaining injured persons was continuing and most of them were in stable conditions.

The persons with minor injuries after getting first-aid are being discharged from the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kurram, Wasil Khan Khattak and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Amir Nawaz directed the provision of better treatment facilities to the injured and attributed the occurrence of such incidents to negligence, rash driving and overloading.

They said that district administration in the recent past had directed the management of educational institutions to take steps to address the issue of overloading, but no practical steps were taken in this regard.

