29 suspects held during search operation

As many as 29 suspects were taken into custody by the capitol police during a massive search and combing operation conducted in limits of Shams Colony police station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 29 suspects were taken into custody by the capitol police during a massive search and combing operation conducted in limits of Shams Colony police station.

According to a news release, a search operation was conducted in and around street no 20 to 30 on the direction of IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, participated by senior officials under the supervision of SP Industrial Area Saud Khan.

During the operation 29 suspects were shifted to police station for verification.

Two drug peddlers were also arrested with drugs and cases were registered against them.

During the search operation, 55 houses and 40 persons were searched and six motorbikes with out document were shifted to police station.

IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the purpose of the search operation was to tighten the noose around the criminals.

Search operations are being carried out against criminal elements in different areas of the city.