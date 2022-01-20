UrduPoint.com

29 Suspects Held During Search Operation

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 08:12 PM

29 suspects held during search operation

As many as 29 suspects were taken into custody by the capitol police during a massive search and combing operation conducted in limits of Shams Colony police station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 29 suspects were taken into custody by the capitol police during a massive search and combing operation conducted in limits of Shams Colony police station.

According to a news release, a search operation was conducted in and around street no 20 to 30 on the direction of IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, participated by senior officials under the supervision of SP Industrial Area Saud Khan.

During the operation 29 suspects were shifted to police station for verification.

Two drug peddlers were also arrested with drugs and cases were registered against them.

During the search operation, 55 houses and 40 persons were searched and six motorbikes with out document were shifted to police station.

IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the purpose of the search operation was to tighten the noose around the criminals.

Search operations are being carried out against criminal elements in different areas of the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Drugs Saud Criminals IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

Russian Lower House Chief Discusses Parliamentary ..

Russian Lower House Chief Discusses Parliamentary Cooperation With Iran's Presid ..

30 seconds ago
 President Alvi arrives in Gwadar on two-day visit ..

President Alvi arrives in Gwadar on two-day visit

33 seconds ago
 CM inaugurates free face mask campaign

CM inaugurates free face mask campaign

34 seconds ago
 GB CM condoles loss of lives in Anarkali blast

GB CM condoles loss of lives in Anarkali blast

36 seconds ago
 Muhammad Ali Saif advises Maryam to first hold own ..

Muhammad Ali Saif advises Maryam to first hold own leadership accountable over c ..

4 minutes ago
 High-level meeting reviews arrangements of 17 Chol ..

High-level meeting reviews arrangements of 17 Cholistan Rally

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.